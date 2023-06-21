Critical Contrast: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) and carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Snap and carsales.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 2 30 4 0 2.06 carsales.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

Snap currently has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than carsales.com.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.60 billion 3.56 -$1.43 billion ($0.87) -11.76 carsales.com N/A N/A N/A $0.32 102.19

This table compares Snap and carsales.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

carsales.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than carsales.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of carsales.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and carsales.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -30.89% -33.79% -11.78% carsales.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

carsales.com beats Snap on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About carsales.com

(Get Rating)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software as a service, research and reporting, valuation, appraisals, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Carsales Investments segment holds investment in consumer and wholesale tyre markets, as well as provides mobility and vehicle inspection services. The Americas segment operates digital non-automotive marketplaces. The Asia segment is involved in digital automotive classified business, as well as provides automotive data and advertising services. carsales.com Ltd was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

