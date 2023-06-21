Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 386,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,665.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CROMF stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

