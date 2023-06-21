Cronos (CRO) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $10.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

