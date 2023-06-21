CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 5.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $143.27 and last traded at $144.09. Approximately 2,879,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,744,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.08.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.06.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

