CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

CSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Insider Transactions at CSG Systems International

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

