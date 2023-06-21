Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth $59,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.