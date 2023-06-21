Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

