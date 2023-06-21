Darden Restaurants (DRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) is set to post its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.85-8.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.