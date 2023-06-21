Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.32 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001786 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $40.08 million and $23.32 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

