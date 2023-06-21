Decentralized Social Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.90 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $91.90 million and approximately $734,843.58 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.73 or 0.00030347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

