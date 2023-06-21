Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Jama Pitman Sells 1,238 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) insider Jama Pitman sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $17,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 490,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
