Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Jama Pitman Sells 1,238 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) insider Jama Pitman sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $17,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 490,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 154,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

