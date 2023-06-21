Decred (DCR) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Decred has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $14.53 or 0.00048269 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $222.00 million and $2.02 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00097880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00015552 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003408 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 396.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,274,303 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.