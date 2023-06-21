DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 101.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $601,679.83 and approximately $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,925,202 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

