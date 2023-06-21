Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 115.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 3,820.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DEN opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.68.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

