Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

