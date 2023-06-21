Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

DCOM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 112,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $691.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

