Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.52).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 151.10 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.22. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 133.29 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.33). The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,810.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

