Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2937 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,864. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000.

