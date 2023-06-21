Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2768 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GGLS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,211. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.65% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

