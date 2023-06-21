Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1859 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TSLS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 1,985,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,069. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

