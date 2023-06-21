Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1859 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TSLS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 1,985,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,069. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.