Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:QQQE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. 68,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $16,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $11,603,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period.

