Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,155 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.23. 321,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,449. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

