Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.77. 5,274,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,328. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.71.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.