Drake & Associates LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $236.26.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

