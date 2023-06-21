DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

LON:DWF traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 55.20 ($0.71). 134,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,788. The company has a market capitalization of £188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25. DWF Group has a one year low of GBX 47.13 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.32). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.29.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

