Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EMN. Citigroup began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 756,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.