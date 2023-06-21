Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,181 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. 244,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,864. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.