Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Five Below by 19.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 61,404 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Down 0.0 %

Five Below stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.18. 76,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,091. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average of $193.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,918 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

