Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 224,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

