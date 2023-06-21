Electroneum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91,675.98 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.77 million and $91,675.98 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007093 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,372,226 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.