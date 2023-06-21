Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,733 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 10.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $47,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. 108,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,255. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

