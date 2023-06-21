Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $240.01. 1,352,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $247.70. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 383.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.