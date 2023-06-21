Elk River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,439,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635,174. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.