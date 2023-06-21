Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.94. 441,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,441. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

