Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE EBS opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

