EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. 189,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,674. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

