Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $21.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

