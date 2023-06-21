Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,706 shares of company stock valued at $146,092,561 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

