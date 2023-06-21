Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New $215,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

ROK stock opened at $315.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

