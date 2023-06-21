Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 337 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $368.68 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

