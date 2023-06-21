Epiq Partners LLC Sells 113,910 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 113,910 shares during the period. Special Opportunities Fund makes up 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 20,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,457. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.