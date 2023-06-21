Ergo Price Tops $1.24 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.89 million and $621,257.79 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00004140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,061.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00283168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00482808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00452469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00055851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,631,538 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

