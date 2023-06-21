FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.45.

FDX traded down $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,124,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

