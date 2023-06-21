Fei USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $298,214.32 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $298,214.32 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,728.59 or 1.00039458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,564,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,306,191 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,564,908.21319522 with 34,306,190.81342273 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97935702 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $206,615.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

