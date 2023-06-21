Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 259,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 116,524 shares.The stock last traded at $39.44 and had previously closed at $39.84.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $628.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

