Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 259,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 116,524 shares.The stock last traded at $39.44 and had previously closed at $39.84.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $628.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

