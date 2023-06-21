FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 2,774,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,285,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,572 shares of company stock worth $1,874,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

