Financial Comparison: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Cardiff Oncology and Dyadic International are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardiff Oncology and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Dyadic International.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $390,000.00 178.72 -$38.70 million ($0.89) -1.75 Dyadic International $2.93 million 20.26 -$9.73 million ($0.28) -7.36

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -9,862.78% -35.70% -32.63% Dyadic International -251.43% -68.23% -55.62%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design, Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

