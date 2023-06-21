First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital Price Performance

First Capital stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

