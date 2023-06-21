First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Invests $214,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $155.14. 237,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.