First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,361 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.